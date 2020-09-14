Lee wins ANA Inspiration play-off for first major title

RANCHO MIRAGE: Mirim Lee clinched her maiden major title after a play-off victory at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday. Lee got the better of Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson in a play-off at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. The South Korean had incredibly chipped in for eagle at the par-five 18th to reach 15 under and get into the play-off. Lee birdied the first play-off hole for a first major crown and fourth victory on the LPGA Tour, and first since 2017. She chipped in three times, including at the 18th, during a five-under 67 in the final round. Henderson and Korda, the daughter of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, had shared the overnight lead, but were unable to close out victory after shooting 69s. American Lexi Thompson (69) finished outright fourth at 13 under, a shot ahead of Stacy Lewis (68). Lydia Ko, meanwhile, carded a final-round 66 to reach 10 under and finish sixth.