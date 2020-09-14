Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions after Jan 1

Saudi Arabia will completely lift restrictions on citizens leaving and returning to the Kingdom and allowing the opening of land, sea and airports after January 1, 2021.

The Saudi government will soon announce a plan to gradually resume Umrah based on COVID-19 developments. The move is part of new measures to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, Saudi state-owned media reported quoted government officials.

All citizens can leave and return to the country, while all entry ports will be reopened to allow the crossing of all transport modes through land, sea, and airports, after January 1, 2021, in accordance with procedures followed prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile Gulf state citizens and non-Saudis with “iqama” residency permits or visit visas may enter the Kingdom from Sept. 15 provided they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the previous 48 hours.

Other “exceptional categories,” such as government and military employees, foreign embassy workers and people requiring medical treatment, will also be allowed entry and exit from Sept. 15.

Young Saudis studying abroad can breathe a sigh of relief, as the exceptions also cover scholarship students, self-sponsored students, trainees in medical fellowship programs whose studies or training require travel to other countries.

The Ministry of Health could demand the implementation of preventive health requirements for passengers and carriers while traveling as well as airport lounges, ports and terminals.