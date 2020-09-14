UAE FM arrives in Washington to sign peace accord with Israel

United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday arrived in Washington to sign the peace accord with Israel.

The foreign minister is visiting on the invitation of United States President Donald Trump on behalf of UAE President and Emir of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He is leading a UAE high-ranking delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic agreement on 15th September in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The delegation includes Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and other senior officials.

President Donald Trump will hold the signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE.

As part of the US-brokered peace deal, announced at the White House on August 13 following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

The UAE also abolished on August 29 a previous law that mandated an economic boycott of Israel.