Literary heritage series for young readers, ages 12 years and above by Fahmida

OUR SHAIKH SA’DI: A SELECTION FROM GULISTAN & BUSTAN — our Shaikh Sa’di is a selection from the famous Gulistan and Bustan-the two masterpieces of Persian literature. Written by the famous Sufi poet and writer Shaikh Sa’di, the books abound in timeless knowledge and wisdom. He preached love and humanity and, at the same time, advised mighty rulers, leaders, and politicians as well as the common citizens. This book has been especially compiled for young readers to acquaint them with Shaikh Sa’di’s greatness and philosophy. Our Shaikh Sa’di is a treasure house of practical wisdom and covers a variety of topics like friendship, justice, peace, ethics, and moral values.

THE SIMURGH & THE BIRDS: A SELECTION FROM MANTIQUT TAYR BY SHAIKH FARIDUDDIN ATTAR — the Simurgh and the Birds is the second book in the Literary Heritage Series for Young Readers. It is an abridged translation of Mantiq-ut-Tayr written in Persian by the Sufi poet, Farid ud-Din Attar. Mantiq-ut-Tayr is one of the most brilliant works of the golden age of blossoming of Sufi philosophy and ideas in the medieval era. Told in a lively and engaging manner, and interspersed with vivid descriptions, The Simurgh and the Birds will capture the imagination of young people. The book is infused with the principles of morality. It brings the message of hope, happiness, peace, and harmony to the young generation.

IBN E KHALDUN & HIS MUQADDIMAH WRITTEN & COMPILED BY FAHMIDA RIAZ — Ibn e Khaldun and his Muqaddimah is the fifth offering in the Literary Heritage Series for Young Readers, following Our Shaikh Saadi, The Simurgh and the Birds, Our Bhittai, and Our Rumi. While the others are titles about world-famous poets, Abdul Rahman Ibn e Khaldun was a Muslim intellectual who should be a source of inspiration for our young generation. A historiographer and historian, Ibn e Khaldun is known as the founding father of modern sociology, the science of demography, natural sciences, politics, economics, and development of civilizations. The Muqaddimah, meaning ‘An Introduction’, was written for a history book towards the end of his long and varied career. However, as it contained the very essence of his life’s experiences, observations and analysis, it outshone the rest of his scholarly work. Today, Ibn e Khaldun is universally acknowledged and is important for our young generation as a link between the past and the present. The purpose of Ibn e Khaldun and his Muqaddimah is mainly to introduce this remarkable and amazing Muslim intellectual to our young readers and help them know about his person, life and works. Beautifully illustrated, this book will educate as well as fascinate its readers.

OUR RUMI: A SELECTION FROM MASNAVI-I MA’NAVI & DIWAN-I KABIR BY JALALUDDIN RUMI — our Rumi is the fourth book in the series Literary Heritage Series for Young Readers. It is a selection from Masnavi-i Ma’navi and Diwan-i Kabir, two great masterpieces of Persian poetry. Written by the famous Sufi poet Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi, the books abound in timeless knowledge and wisdom. This book has been compiled for young readers to acquaint them with Rumi’s greatness and philosophy. Our Rumi is a treasure house of appealing poetry and wisdom and covers a variety of topics like the universe, knowledge, and Sufism.