Usman Ali Raees releases first track

Usman Ali Raees, a singer/songwriter hailing from Islamabad, has released his first official song ‘Meharbaan’ featuring skilful guitarist Hassan Ali, who has composed and written the song. It is a pop/hip-hop number and centres on the pain of love – a broken heart sings for the beloved, whose presence is felt, even though they are not physically there. The song ‘Meharbaan’ has been visualised and portrayed through a strong supporting video, directed by Nouman Javaid. The lead role in the video has been performed and acted by Usman Ali Raees himself, accompanied by one of the finest performers Gillian Rhodes from USA. The concept revolves around the love of a man’s life who he feels is around him, when in actuality it’s all playing out in his thoughts. The music has been produced by well-known producer/guitarist Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi.