South Waziristan: Security forces conduct grand operation in Shaktoi.

Raid on closed house during operation, Taliban fighters opened fire from inside.

Ehsan Mehsud alias Sanday Ehsan, a key TTP commander wanted by the government in an exchange of fire, was killed while one was arrested.

Taliban commander Sindh Ehsan is from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but Taliban have not confirmed his death, sources said.