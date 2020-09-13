SOPs issued as wedding halls, marquees gear up to reopen after six months

PESHAWAR: While the marriage halls and marquees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gear up to resume holding of functions from Sept 15, the provincial government on Sunday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), making it mandatory for couples to wear face masks during the function.

According to the instructions outline for the business, the guests will not be allowed to enter the premises without wearing masks, a step taken to control the potential spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the employees of such businesses have also been directed to wear masks during work hours.

The government has also directed the wedding halls owners to reduce the seating capacity to half. A hall with 200 seats is asked to only allow seating for 100 people.

According to the instructions, sanitation is made mandatory in the restrooms.

The staffers of such businesses will also have to undergo regular medical check-ups to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.