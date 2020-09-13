Hamza Shahbaz contracts COVID-19 in jail: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz has contracted Covid-19 in the prison, his father National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday.

“In view of his deteriorating health, he should be shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to a hospital immediately,” she demanded in a tweet. “And, all legal requirements should be completed so that he is offered healthcare facilities.”

The PML-N leader warned that negligence in the treatment can jeopardise his health. She also requested the party workers to pray for Sharif’s early recovery.