Shia scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar passes away in Karachi

Shia scholar and preacher Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital Saturday night.

His body is being taken to the Ancholi Imambargah where his funeral prayers will be held after Maghrib prayers.

Naqvi was born in 1944 in the Indian city of Lucknow where he studied until graduation, later moving to Karachi in 1967.

He was a preacher as well as a poet and wrote numeorus books. He wrote a two-volume biography on Qasim Ibn Hassan. His book, Meraj -e-Khattabat, consists spans five volumes.