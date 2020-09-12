Victimising women

Sir: Sometimes I sit and wonder why I was quiet when I saw three boys attempting to rape a girl. Still, I was quiet when a college boy did it with a child of class two. All such heart-wrenching incidents happened in front of my eyes. Nevertheless, these have become a common practice in our society. Back then, I thought it was the end thence after, but today I sit and say it was nothing which I imagined earlier. Saddest of all, we find the worst rapists in educational institutions such as schools, madaris, colleges, and universities.

My hands shrunk as if someone took away my soul from my body when I got to know about the reality of such so-called teachers; it is very terrible getting to know teachers are indulged in such cases. They are even worse than the man who rapped Zainab.

I condemned the profanatory act and ask the government to provide Lahore victim with total and timely justice. Because if today she was subject to such victimization, other girls of the country are in severe timidity looking at the uncertain seriousness of the government towards ceasing the culprits ahead.

SULTANA JAMIL

Nasirabadi