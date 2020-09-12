Sonu Sood takes a noble initiative to sponsor education for students across the country!

Sonu Sood has been getting a lot of love and appreciation for extending a helping hand to the needy and the frontline workers during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking his social responsibility ahead, he has now taken the initiative, which is affiliated with various universities, to sponsor the entire education for needy students across different parts of the country.

This initiative by Sood is inspired by his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who couldn’t afford their education.

The admitted students will be able to access courses from streams such as Engineering and Technology, Healthcare Science, Agriculture, Law, Management Studies, Hotel Management, Airlines & Tourism, Computer Applications, Design and Innovation and Para Medical Sciences. The humanitarian will also be providing hostel facilities for the students looking out for accommodations & who cannot afford the services.

Talking about the initiative, Sonu says, “I have always been a big supporter of the right to education. I feel it is the most important gift you can give to anyone.”

A while back, the philanthropist helped the students of a village in Haryana so that they could attend online classes by sending them smartphones. Sonu has also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres. Taking to social media, he has asked them to reach out to him in case they have stuck anywhere by asking them to provide him with their details.