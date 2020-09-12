Aditya Paudwal dies at 35, battling kidney ailment

Legendary Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya Paudwal succumbed to kidney ailment on Saturday morning.

He was 35.

Aditya Paudwal was also into music and had worked with several Bollywood music composers. Singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, singer Aditi Singh confirmed the news by posting condolences on social media.

Shankar Mahadevan posted: Devastated hearing this news !! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more ! What an amazing musician , what a lovely human being with a beautiful sense of humour ! We have collaborated on so many projects ! Just can’t come to terms with this !prayers for his family ! Love you Aditya .. will miss you.

Aditya Paudwal was also into music and had worked with several Bollywood music composers

Aditi Singh Sharma wrote: Devastating news !! I literally cannot believe it !! What an incredibly talented musician and such a fun & humble guy. I recorded ‘Pyar Karnewale’ with him a few years ago .. what a delight to work with & to be around. We have lost an amazing musician and an awesome human being today. I pray for your soul to rest in peace, dear Aditya. My heartfelt condolences to Anuradha ji, their family & loved ones and strength to cope with this irreparable loss. #ripadityapaudwal #restinpeace #adityapaudwal

Several other celebrities such as Esha Gupta, Harshdeep Kaur among others extended their condolences to the family in this hour of grief.

May his soul rest in peace!