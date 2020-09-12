Sarwar Foundation to provide clean drinking water to 2.2 million people

Wife of Governor Punjab and Vice-Chair Sarwar Foundation Perveen Sarwar said that 20 water filtration plants have been installed with collaboration of Al-Khair Foundation and 10 more will be installed by October.

Talking to media at Sarwar Foundation Secretariat on Saturday, Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation is providing clean drinking water to two million people on a daily basis. “Our aim is to meet the target of 2.2 million people by the end of 2020. Al-Khair Foundation and other charity organisations are collaborating with us because we ensure transparency in execution of all our projects,” she added.

Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation is the largest provider of clean drinking water in Pakistan. “Our clean water initiative is not limited to a single province. Besides Punjab, we have installed five water filtration plants in Quetta, Khuzdar, Loralayi, and other areas of Balochistan. We are working in collaboration with various charity organisations to install more plants there. We also installed a water filtration plant in Nankana Sahib for our Sikh brethren,” she added.

Responding to a question, Perveen Sarwar said, “We have also signed an MOU with Islamic Aid. In the first phase, we will be installing five water filtration plants in those areas where the majority suffer from liver-related disorders such as hepatitis. Our aim is to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases,” she added.

She said that access to potable water is a basic human right yet according to a report by the World Bank, 64 percent of Pakistanis are still deprived of this basic human need. “As a result, 20-40% of patients in hospitals suffer from water-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and hepatitis. This is an issue that needs to be addressed urgently as it affects a large number of the population in our country. We are diligently working to provide clean and safe drinking water by installing Water Filtration Plants across Pakistan. We thank our collaborators Al-Khair Foundation & Islamic aid for their support in this noble cause. We will inaugurate 10 more Water Filtration Plants in coming weeks.”