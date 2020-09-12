Pakistan leadership key in getting to Afghan peace talks: UK envoy

British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner Saturday said that Pakistan’s leadership had been key in getting to historic Intra-Afghan Negotiations started earlier in the day. The opening ceremony of the negotiations held in Doha wherein Prime Minister’s Envoy on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq represented Pakistan and Foreign Minister Qureshi addressed the event through video link. On his Twitter handle, the British envoy thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Ambassador Sadiq as Pakistan had constantly been playing a reconciliatory role for Afghan peace. “Now to work together for peace & against spoilers,” the high commissioner said while endorsing Foreign Minister Qureshi’s words at the opening session who had cautioned against the spoilers besides advising the international community not to repeat the past mistakes.