Motorway rape case: Suspect’s DNA matches with victim’s samples

A breakthrough has been achieved in the motorway rape case on Saturday as the suspect’s DNA has matched with the samples taken from the victim.

According to sources, the suspect’s DNA sample was already present in the Forensic Science Agency’s DNA bank, which matched with the samples taken from the rape victim.

Inspector General IG Punjab Inam Ghani on Saturday refused to defend the victim-blaming comments by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh on the Lahore motorway rape incident.

Stressing that in “no way the victim can be blamed for the horrific event”, IG Punjab said: “[The] guard cannot tell the owner of the house to protect their belongings themselves.”

Meanwhile, Law Minister Raja Basharat had also termed the CCPO’s statement ‘inappropriate’ and maintained that he does not approve or agree with whatever the CCPO had earlier said.

The police officer urged media not to run reports before confirming them and urged people to have trust in the police.