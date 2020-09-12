Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti

Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti who embraced martyrdom while defending the country in 1965 war against India.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a video to honour the great sacrifice of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti. “Nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, in 1965 war. His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan, come what may,” said the military’ press wing.

Major Aziz Bhatti was born in Hong Kong in 1928 and moved to Pakistan before independence in 1947, settling in Ladian village of district Gujrat. In 1950, he joined the newly-formed Pakistan Army and was commissioned in Punjab Regiment.

During the Indo-Pak war in September 1965 as a company commander in Burki, Lahore, he decided to stay with his forward platoon and defended the strategic BRB Canal bravely for five days.

Despite constant fire from enemies’ tanks and artillery, he remained undaunted and organised the defense of the BRB canal along with his brave soldiers until he was hit by an enemy’s shell and embraced martyrdom.