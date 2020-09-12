After facing backlash, PCB to hold open trials for Under-19 selections

LAHORE: After committing blunders in selection ofthe six provincial probables for the National Under-19 Cricket Championships, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a U-turn by deciding to hold open trials — a ritual which was overlooked for the six teams’ selections for the National T20 Cup. “Players born on or after Sept 1, 2001 are eligible to appear in open trials; prior to trials, players will have to register via email trialregistration@pcb.com.pk or WhatsApp numbers at +321 436 5021, +303 444 5879 and +331 436 8821 from 11-14 September,’ a PCB press release stated on Friday. “To provide equal opportunities to all the players and avoid crowding at the venues, the local players will undergo trials on day one, while the teenagers arriving from outside the venues will attend trials on the second day. This will also help the non-local players to plan their respective trips. Following the two-day activity, 40 players will be shortlisted for each of the six Cricket Associations, who will feature in trial matches, on 18 and 19 September, to stake claims in the final 20-player squads,” the release added. The players will be required to bring original copies of their B-forms for pre-trial age verification. The National High Performance Centre coaches will be involved in the trial processes at the LCCA Ground in Lahore and the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Trials in Abbottabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta will be conducted by members of the National Junior Selection Committee who will be joined by the teams’ head coaches.

Question marks surround selection of squads for National T20 Cup: Question marks have also been raised with regards to the quality of the selection of the squads for the upcoming National Twenty20 Cup. Many rising cricketers have been discarded in favour of the old brigade of players that have failed to make their mark on the international stage. Many deserving players have been thrown into the second XI squads. The National T20 Cup is set to begin on September 30 in Multan. The first and second XIs of the sides were announced on Wednesday. Sami Aslam, who has scored 802 runs with five fifties at an average of 28, was included in the second XI squad of Balochistan. Astonishingly, former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat, who made his debut in 2001 against New Zealand, has been added to the first XI.

Azeem Ghumman, who was included in the top five of the second XI for Balochistan in the previous season, was not added in any squads. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors, who had claimed that the players would be selected keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup, have selected many old players including Test specialist Asad Shafiq for the Sindh squad. Fawad Alam has been downgraded to the second XI while being made captain of the side. Rising star Amir Khan was included in the second XI of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side. Similarly, Dilbur Hussain and Salman Irshad, who were being touted as future stars at one stage, were included in second XI squads of the Punjab and Northern sides respectively.

Under-19 Trials breakdown (to be held from 0800 to 1800):

Sept 16: Trials for local players

Sept 17: Trials for outstation players

Sept 18-19: Trials of shortlisted players

Schedule:

Sept 16-19: Balochistan — Bugti Stadium, Quetta; Central Punjab — LCCA Ground, Lahore; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Abbottabad Cricket Stadium; Northern — Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi; Sindh — National Stadium, Karachi; Southern Punjab — Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.