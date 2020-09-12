PIA slashes up to 20pc fare for senior citizens

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for senior citizens up to 20 percent.

The national flag-carrier offered a discount for senior citizens on domestic travel up to 10 percent, besides announcing a reduction in fares on domestic and inbound flights.

Up to 20 per cent reduction has been made by the PIA management on domestic flights from Faisalabad to Karachi by setting up the one-way fare at Rs7,986, whereas, the airline will charge Rs10,191 per ticket on flights from Sukkur to Islamabad.

The airline has also reduced the fare on inbound flights from Toronto to Pakistan up to 15 per cent. The new charges have been enforced with immediate effect.

Earlier on September 8, PIA had reduced fares for domestic and inbound international flights for the passengers travelling to Pakistan from Toronto can avail a 15 per cent discount on PIA flights from September 8 till November 15.

The national flag carrier had also announced a 20 per cent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights between Karachi and Faisalabad. The relief will remain in place till November 15, the spokesperson added.