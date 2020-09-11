Law minister Raja Basharat says ‘motorway rape case is blind incident with no evidence’

Punjab law minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that the motorway gang rape which took place near Lahore’s Gujjarpura area is a “blind incident with no evidence”.

“This is a blind incident. There is no overt evidence to take the matter forward. We will have to develop the evidence through an investigation and have it corroborated and only then will we be able to get to a point where we can have a concrete picture,” the law minister said.

He said he “accepts” that it is a challenge for the Lahore police, and therefore, is a challenge for the Punjab government.

Yesterday an eye witness comes forward to share details of the incident. According to the reports, the negligent performance of Punjab Police has recently come to light. Three days have passed and the accused in a harrowing incident of gang rape of a woman near the motorway have not been arrested as yet. Khalid Masood, the only eyewitness to the incident and the person who informed the police, hails from Sialkot, has also made public details of the tragic incident.

Sources said that the arrested persons are being interrogated while their DNA samples were also taken. After this important development, the case has become even stronger. Significant revelations are also expected from the detainees during the interrogation as this is a huge development. It should be noted that two days ago, a woman was raped on the motorway due to lack of security.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was returning home with her children around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night via Lahore’s Ring Road when their car ran out of fuel near the Gujjarpura locality. The police report states that while she was waiting for her husband to come with aid, she called another relative who advised her to call the Motorway Police.

The victim said she was informed by the emergency helpline that the Motorway Police could not help her because no had been assigned to the beat as yet.

While stranded, reads the report, the woman’s car was approached by two unidentified men who smashed the window of the vehicle and forced the woman and her children to exit it at gunpoint. They, then, cut through the fence lining the motorway and raped the woman in the presence of her children in the nearby fields.

The woman said that after the rape, the men had also robbed her of Rs. 100,000 in cash, some jewelry and her ATM cards, before fleeing the scene.