Inter-Institutional & Intra-Institutional interactions are key for research: Dr. Zakar

The Vice Chancellor University of Okara, Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, while addressing to the faculties of UO and University of Sahiwal during the opening session of a workshop on International Research Publications, told that inter-institutional and intra-institutional interactions were key to socially beneficial and applicable research.

The academic and administrative staff of the two varsities attended the workshop, conducted by Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences of University of the Punjab. The event was moderated by UO’s Deputy Registrar Coordination, Dr Farooq Ahmed.

Dr Zakar further said that there was a dire need to create a culture of joint research and publications in order to compete at global level.

He argued, “The authority of academicians flow through their research work and today is a great day that the minds of two neighboring universities are contemplating on the issues of research being faced by the academicians both at indigenous and international levels”.

Dr Khalid, in his two sessions, elaborated the world universities ranking systems and discussed various avenues for publications. He urged the teachers to resort to extensive research in order to compete and survive in the highly globalized system of academic assessment.

At the end of the workshop, Dr Zakar presented souvenir to the Guest Speaker and vowed to hold more sessions with him in order to equip the faculty with all the necessary skills for successful publications.