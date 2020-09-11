Eyewitness of motorway rape regrets not taking timely action

An eye-witness of the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident has regretted not taking timely action when he came to know regarding the incident the next day.

Talking to a private news channel, the eye-witness, Khalid Masood, informed that the incident occurred on a link road connecting Lahore Motorway, adding that he witnessed the assault from a man on the link road.

“I immediately informed police on emergency 15 at 2:45 AM regarding the incident,” he informed. Khalid Masood said that he was coming towards the link-road after dropping his maternal uncle when he saw a man and a woman near a vehicle.

“The man was holding the woman with her shoulders and slapped her as I passed by their side,” he said, adding that he even informed the police that the area usually remains deserted at the spot.

He further said, “I apprised the police that the woman came on the road to seek help but the man dragged her back,” adding that he went to his home after providing information to the police.

The Punjab police claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman before her children at Lahore motorway crime.

The IG said that 26 teams of police have cordoned off Karol village.

Meanwhile, Police arrested 12 suspects for alleged involvement in the gang-rape incident. Two separate special teams headed by SSPIA and Divisional SP were formed while DIG Investigation Lahore is overseeing all matters related to the investigation of the case.