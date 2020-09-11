72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed

The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, is being observed with utmost devotion and respect today.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on 25th December 1876 in Karachi. He began his primary education in his hometown in 1882 and moved to England in 1893 to pursue higher education. In 1896, the Quaid-e-Azam passed the barrister’s examination and returned home.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer by profession and shortly after his return, Quaid-e-Azam began to be counted among the renowned legislators of the subcontinent.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion and said that following the rules and teachings of Jinnah is the only way for Pakistan to achieve the goals that have been set to become a successful nation.