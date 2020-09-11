Fawad, Aamir Liaquat spar over public hanging of rapists

The rising numbers of rape and sexual assault cases in the country has reignited the debate on the public execution of the proprietors.

Minister for State of Technology Fawad Chaudhry was called out for his silence on the issue and was urged to bring legislation in parliament. Earlier this year, the federal minister had opposed a resolution in the National Assembly calling for public hangings.

Fawad said the anger and fury of the people was justified under the circumstances but it was not the solution. He said Pakistan is among the countries with the highest number of death sentences and the highest in terms of the number of people on death row.

However, PTI MNA and television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain responded that with a message in Punjabi language advising the minister to remain silent over the issue.

Earlier this year in February, the National Assembly adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote.