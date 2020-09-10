NHA chairman inspects Hub River bridge

As per the directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N-25 on Thursday.

During the visit, the NHA chairman was informed that the tender notice for execution of emergency protection works on Hub River bridge has been published in leading National Print Media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on dated 10th September, 2020. It was informed that Hub River bridge is structurally stable and can bear the loading and there is no any issue with the structural integrity and stability of Hub river bridge, but only Protection walls of three (03) No. Piers of Hub Bridge i.e. “Pier No. 7, 8 & 9” were damaged due the current cyclonic rain storm and due to flow of excess water from Hub dam. However, an assurance was given by the Member (West Zone) NHA to the Chairman NHA, that Protection works on said three No. Piers (i.e. Pier No. 7, 8 & 9) of Hub Bridge will be started by 26th September, 2020 and will be completed within one (01) month time period.

It was strictly directed by the Chairman NHA to ensure execution of works strictly as per NHA Specifications and standards, and timely completion of the repair works of Hub River Bridge must be ensured by NHA and laxity in this regard shall not be tolerated.

The Chairman directed that although the district administration has been requested to take stern action against the illegal activity near or within the vicinity of Hub bridge and impose ban on illegal excavation and collection of sand and aggregate material from the upstream and downstream of the Hub river. However, the Chairman NHA instructed to construct trenches on Entry and Exit points so that no dumpers and tractors are allowed to access the site for collecting the aggregates and sand.