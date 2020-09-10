IGP stresses need for public-friendly policing to promote sense of security

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police aims to provide best service delivery to the citizens and eradicate criminal elements while maintaining the rule of law in the society.

He said senior officers should promote a sense of security in the society by modern and public friendly policing and full countermeasures and actions. He further said that no effort should be spared to bring the accused involved in the rape of a woman on Gujjarpura Motorway to justice as soon as possible. He stressed that the patrolling system should be made more effective by increasing police patrolling on the less-populated highways so that such heinous incidents may be stopped in future.

He said that complete eradication of corruption and indiscriminate action against those violating their powers is one of my top priorities and all possible steps would be taken through effective policies in this regard. He directed the officers to register FIRs for every crime committed in any district of the province so that not only we know the actual crime but also the required resources to control these crimes. He further said that no senior or junior officer is my favorite. He stressed that for the immediate solution of the problems faced by the citizens, all the officers should keep the doors of their offices open for everyone under the open door policy and create the means of success in this world and the hereafter for the service of God’s creatures.

He said that the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people can be further improved only by improving the attitude towards the citizens, better performance of duties and better delivery of public service. Therefore, all officers should work for improvement of service delivery and change in attitude of police force and also increase visits to police stations and offices and give special briefings to your subordinates on public dealings so that they can win the hearts of the citizens by performing their duties to the best of their ability.

He said that first reward should be given to the police force and then punishment should be meted out to them. Therefore, all the officers should continue to work diligently against the criminal elements and alleviate the hardships of the citizens ? He expressed these views while issuing instructions to the senior officers of Lahore Police and all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province during a video link conference at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.