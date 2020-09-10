Rice exporters organise  training on  juvenile rights

Top rice exporters of Pakistan Thursday arranged a training workshop to train the women as well as rice millers to sensitize them regarding basic Juvenile rights of the children of female agriculture workers, especially the rice transplanters.

“We are providing best facilities for promoting decent working conditions for the rice transplanter women and their children in rice value chain from agro-fields to rice mills, said Zafar Iqbal, Country Manager of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Rice Partners Ltd (RPL), a rice exporting and philanthropic organization, addressing the training workshop here.

The organization including Rice Partners Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with Helvetas Pakistan organized the one-day training workshop on “Promoting Decent Working Conditions to Ensure Sustainable Rice Production”, by Rice Partners Ltd (RPL), Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation here.

Zafar Iqbal said that at the training workshop they were engaging the women workers of the rice fields and 40 rice mills coming from major rice businesses of Punjab province. He said that the organization had trained 30,000 of female rice transplanters and also provided them awareness on juvenile rights. He said that RPL had prioritized to provide awareness for protection of rice transplanter children, including the families working in whole rice value chain to provide them decent working environment.

Zafar said RPL was a social impact business that worked with thousands of growers of Basmati rice in Punjab to provide them with the best growing practices for enhancing their yields and livelihoods. He said around 15000 families were engaged only from district Sheikhupura and more then 100,000 from all over the Punjab. Usually all members from a family take part in transplanting work, he added. Zafar said that children from those families also accompanied their parents.

More than 40 rice mills including organizations from development sectors, academia and media personnel participated in the event.