IDP Pakistan launches English language test

People in Pakistan will soon have more opportunity to progress their global study, work and migration goals as IDP Education prepares to launch IELTS for UKVI.

Starting in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad on Thursday, IELTS for UKVI is a Secure English Language Test (SELT) accepted by the UK Home Office for visas and immigration purposes. IELTS for UKVI test results are also trusted by more than 10,000 governments, universities and employers around the world.

Muhammad Humayun Bin Akram, IDP Pakistan Country Manager, said the launch was another way IDP Education was helpingpeople achieve their international aspirations. “The unexpected events of 2020 have forced many people to put their global plans on hold,” Bin Akram said.

“Our team is here to support people prepare for their test so they can get their lifelong study and career goals back on track. We have built an extensive preparation program so our test takers can head into their test with the skills and confidence needed to get their best score,” he said.