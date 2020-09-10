PM Imran khan takes notice of gang-rape with woman on Lahore motorway

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of a horrific incident of gang-rape with a woman near Lahore motorway Wednesday night, said Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

Faisal Vawda said in a statement that PM Imran Khan has taken notice of the rape incidents took place in Karachi and Lahore. He said that such incidents are shameful for the civilised socities and tasked law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to immediately arrest the culprits.

Taking note of both the incidents, PM Imran Khan said that such incidents are very shameful in civilized societies and law enforcement agencies have been tasked to arrest the culprits.

The woman was on her way to Gujranwala from Lahore when the car ran out of petrol due to which she was waiting for her husband. The accused also took Rs 100,000 in cash, gold jewelry, and ATM cards from the woman.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident. The incident occurred near Gujjarpura.

The provincial chief executive also ordered the province’s inspector-general to submit a detailed report of the incident, arrest the accused and provide justice to the victim.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the ministry immediately asked for an action report from the provincial police.