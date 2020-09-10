Motorway rape incident: Celebrities demand public execution of the perpetrators

Two “robbers” allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area on Wednesday while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault.

While authorities sleep amidst this crime, a woman becomes a target of the cruelest form of brutality known to mankind. It just proves that no one is safe, regardless of their age, gender or caste.

A police official said as the woman crossed the toll plaza on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, her car stalled either due to shortage of petrol or some fault.

Meanwhile, she got a call from a relative of Gujranwala, who asked her to call the police helpline for help, Motorway Police could not help her because no had been assigned to the beat as yet. while he also left from home to reach her. When he reached the location, he found the woman terrified with her clothes stained with blood.

The social media users flew into a rage on Thursday and demanded severe punishment for the culprits involved in the disturbing Motorway incident – that has jolted Pakistan and has raised serious questions on the law and order situation on the highway.

Many celebrities have called for the public execution of the perpetrators. Actor Feroze Khan asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly execute people found guilty in such cases. “I will always count on your statement that Pakistan will be “Riasat e Madina” and if you don’t hang these monsters raping and killing children and women in the open nothing can ever be changed just make one example. Public execution is what I demand,” Khan said.

” The irony that I tweeted “I’m okay with this” to a video of a rapist being stoned to death an hour prior to news of mother raped in front of children on motorway and to days after news of five-year-old Marwah, shows how deep in trouble we are as a society,” Ushna Shah said.

“Please investigate this as well: ‘She called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for assistance. However, she was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone,” Osman Khalid Butt said.

Armeena Khan noted that such incidents make her feel unsafe in Pakistan. “This piece of news has suddenly made every woman (including myself) feel unsafe,” Khan said.