Feroze Khan demand justice for Motorway rape victim from Imran Khan

The social media users flew into a rage on Thursday and demanded severe punishment for the culprits involved in the disturbing Motorway incident – that has jolted Pakistan and has raised serious questions on the law and order situation on the highway.

Many celebrities have called for the public execution of the perpetrators. Actor Feroze Khan asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to publicly execute people found guilty in such cases. “I will always count on your statement that Pakistan will be “Riasat e Madina” and if you don’t hang these monsters raping and killing children and women in the open nothing can ever be changed just make one example. Public execution is what I demand,” Khan said.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was returning home with her children around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night via Lahore’s Ring Road when their car ran out of fuel near the Gujjarpura locality. The police report states that while she was waiting for her husband to come with aid, she called another relative who advised her to call the Motorway Police.

The victim said she was informed by the emergency helpline that the Motorway Police could not help her because no had been assigned to the beat as yet.

While stranded, reads the report, the woman’s car was approached by two unidentified men who smashed the window of the vehicle and forced the woman and her children to exit it at gunpoint. They, then, cut through the fence lining the motorway and raped the woman in the presence of her children in the nearby fields.

The woman said that after the rape, the men had also robbed her of Rs. 100,000 in cash, some jewelry and her ATM cards, before fleeing the scene.