Sardar Arshad Manzoor appointed as Assistant Attorney General

The President of Pakistan appointed Sardar Arshad Manzoor as Assistant Attorney General on Wednesday.

The President of Pakistan has appointed Additional Attorney Generals, Deputy Attorney Generals and Assistant Attorney Generals at various stations across the country. According to the notifications, Sohail Mehmood has been posted as Additional Attorney General in Islamabad, Ayaz Shaukat Maulvi Ijaz-ul-Haq as Deputy Attorney General while Sajjad Hussain Mian, Sardar Arshad Manzoor and Iqbal Sabri in Lahore have been posted as Assistant Attorney General.

In Lahore, Azmat Ali Khanzada, Tahir Mehmood Khokhar, Abdul Shakoor Khan have been appointed as Deputy Attorney General while Iqbal Sabri and Muhammad Arshad Manzoor have been appointed as Assistant Attorney General. According to the notification, Advocate Muhammad Siddique will act as Assistant Attorney General in Multan. Gul Faraz Khan and Muhammad Ahmar will act as Assistant Attorney General in Karachi. Ashfaq Nabi Qazi has been posted as Assistant Attorney General in Sukkur and Ahmed Mir as Assistant Attorney General in Gilgit. In Peshawar, Amir Javed will act as Deputy, Ahmed Saleem, and Muhammad Amjad as Assistant Attorney General.