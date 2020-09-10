Award-winning cyclist Samar Khan harassed while cycling

Award-winning cyclist Samar Khan has claimed to have been harassed while cycling in Islamabad.

In a video in which she filmed herself in the middle of a road, Samar Khan termed cycling for women in Pakistan ‘not safe’ at all. She said that while she was cycling in the capital city Islamabad, a man who was on a bike groped her and sped away.

Sharing it right now after chasing another desperate animal, another day as we women need attention, what else would we do to make our lives exciting ?? Right?#MeToo ?? Wo to bs Islam se doori ka nateeja hai!!Atleast ruka to kro haath lganay k baad, have sm balls to face that woman you harass!!Jaanwar!! Posted by Samar Khan on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

She attempted to follow him but could not catch him as she was on a cycle. She described the man in a maroon shirt, possibly from an office and carrying a bag.

Khan, while mentioning that she does not blame anyone for the incident neither men neither the government, questioned her followers they ignore such incidents when they witness such incidents in public.

She said at the time she was harassed there were other people driving on the road but chose to ignore the incident. She asked whether the harassers or those involved in such incidents are privileged to do so.

In August 2016, Samar Khan, 26, became the first woman to cycle 800 kilometers to reach the Biafo Glacier in northern Pakistan, where she then rode at an elevation of 4,500 m on top of the glacier. Accomplishing one of the highest glacier rides in the world, she proved that glaciers can draw attention to some of society’s most entrenched issues, from climate change to women’s rights.

“In order to change the mindsets of our people, I chose to cycle on glaciers,” Khan told GlacierHub. “I wanted people to realize the importance of what we have, how to preserve it, and what our duties are toward these majestic landmarks.”

Khan reached Biafo Glacier after 15 days of cycling from Islamabad to Skardu, becoming the first Pakistani to accomplish the feat. She was accompanied by other cyclists at various times during her journey and was honored upon her arrival by the sports board of Gilgit-Baltistan. Prior to the Biafo trip, she had previously covered 1,000 km, cycling from Islamabad to the Pakistan-Chinese border.