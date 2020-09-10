12 suspects arrested for allegedly raping woman on Lahore motorway

Police have arrested 12 suspects for allegedly raping a woman near a motorway in Lahore.

As per the notice taken by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, two separate special teams headed by SSPIA and Divisional SP were formed while DIG Investigation Lahore is overseeing all matters related to the investigation of the case.

The chief minister had called for a report from the IG Punjab and directed that the culprits involved in the serious crime be arrested as soon as possible and justice be provided to the victim.

Shahbaz Gul said that CCPO Lahore was leading the investigation team on the direction of Buzdar while role policing techniques were being used in the investigation. The investigation is being carried out with the help of detectives, CCTV footage, and DNA.

لاہور خاتون زیادتی کیس: CM پنجاب کی ہدائیت پر CCOP لاہور تفتیشی ٹیم کو لیڈ کر رہے ہیں۔ تفتیش میں urban اور rural policing کی تکنیک استعمال کی جارہی ہے- کھوجی، CCTV فوٹیج اور DNA کی مدد سے تفتیش ہو رہی ہے۔ 12 کے قریب مشتبہ افراد گرفتار ہو چکے۔ انشاللہ آپکو اپڈیٹ کرتے رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/HMSPM4Oplv — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) September 9, 2020

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was returning home with her children around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday night via Lahore’s Ring Road when their car ran out of fuel near the Gujjarpura locality. The police report states that while she was waiting for her husband to come with aid, she called another relative who advised her to call the Motorway Police.

The victim said she was informed by the emergency helpline that the Motorway Police could not help her because no had been assigned to the beat as yet.

While stranded, reads the report, the woman’s car was approached by two unidentified men who smashed the window of the vehicle and forced the woman and her children to exit it at gunpoint. They, then, cut through the fence lining the motorway and raped the woman in the presence of her children in the nearby fields.

The woman said that after the rape, the men had also robbed her of Rs. 100,000 in cash, some jewelry and her ATM cards, before fleeing the scene.