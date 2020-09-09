EFU Life wins Brand of Year Award 2019

EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘Brands of the Year Award 2019’ for the Best Life Insurance Company by The Brands Foundation.

‘Brands of the Year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for a brand recognized as a champion in its industry category based on current year market standing and consumer preference. It honors only that single brand in each category every year which dominantly led through all the levels of selection criteria.

The company is committed to building on to the brand and providing comprehensive accessible and affordable insurance plans to meet the diverse needs of individuals through all stages of their life.