China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

Mainland China on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus cases on September 8, after it reported 10 new cases infections a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that both cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 24th straight day of no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 13 reported a day earlier. China does not count these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,146 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.