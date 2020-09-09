Malaysia bans Pakistani citizens from entering the country

Malaysia has banned citizens of 23 countries including Pakistan from entering the country to control the coronavirus.

According to the news agency, Malaysia’s senior defence minister announced through an official Facebook post that citizens of 23 countries, including Pakistan and the United States, will be barred from entering the country where the number of corona cases is more than 150,000.

As per reports by local media, all countries that have reported more than 150,000 coronavirus cases will be added to the ban list, for a little while. The ban will not be permanent, and is just a measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The addition to the list came two days after the Malaysian government announced a similar ban on India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

As per the notification that came on Tuesday, all immigrants returning to the country from these countries will not be granted entry, starting from September 07.

“We will add more (countries) that are considered high risk,” said Ismail Sabri, Minister of Defence of Malaysia.

The list also includes Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India’s neighbour Bangladesh.

The ban includes all individuals with passes for permanent residents, expatriates, students and those on spouse visas and participants of Malaysia`s My Second Home programme.

According to World Meter, there are currently more than 9,400 corona cases in Malaysia and 128 people have died from the virus.