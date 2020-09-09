Trump to host Israel-UAE deal signing ceremony on Sept 15

United States President Donald Trump will hold the signing ceremony for a groundbreaking agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on a September 15.

The White House announced the deal on 13th August after nearly 18 months of talks. As part of the deal, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

A senior White House official, speaking to an international news agency on condition of anonymity, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan would lead the two delegations to the ceremony.

“I am proud to embark next week to Washington, at the invitation of President Trump, to take part in the this historic ceremony at the White House for the foundation of the peace treaty between Israel and the United (Arab) Emirates,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Trump and other administration officials have said they expect Saudi Arabia and other countries to follow suit in recognizing Israel.

Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top administration officials accompanied an Israeli delegation last week on the first flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the agreement.

The Palestinian leadership called the accord “betrayal” and a “stab in the back of the Palestinian cause,” but has curbed its criticism. A draft resolution ahead of an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the UAE over the US-brokered deal.

Iran has dismissed the agreement, which also served to firm up opposition to Tehran, a regional power seen by the UAE, Israel and the United States as the main threat in the Middle East.