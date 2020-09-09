Transgender activist shot dead in Peshawar

A transgender activist Gul Panra has been shot dead in Peshawar.

Gul Panra was reportedly shot six times. She was rushed to the hospital where she lost her life.

As soon as the news broke, netizens started showing outrage on the incident. They demanded that the killers should be dealt with stern hands.

A popular transgender, Gul Panra, shot dead and another injured when attacked by armed men while returning from a function in a suburban Peshawar village. RIP — Javed Aziz Khan (@JavedAzizKhan) September 9, 2020

Transgenders Are Also The Citizens Of This Country And Have Equal Rights ✌️💔

#JusticeforGulPanra — Hussain Ahmad (@HAhmadYousafzai) September 9, 2020

They are humans at least. She was shot six times 💔. Stop killing humanity. #TransLivesMatter#JusticeforGulPanra pic.twitter.com/IiyzGOK5DR — Mudassir Nazar (@immudasirr) September 9, 2020

Roa Anwar likes killers roaming freely so as is the reason that encourages other criminals to commit such inhuman acts without fear of being punished. The criminal activities couldn’t be stopped until hanging such criminals publically. #JusticeforGulPanra — Hamid Ullah Wazir (@Hamidwaziristan) September 9, 2020

Do you even realise how much courage it takes for one to be an activist in a country which keeps putting you in jeopardy whenever you raise voice against those who are in need of help? Can’t expect protection from a shithole place. #TransLivesMatter #JusticeForGulPanra — Sugarplum🌈 (@Overrhumi) September 9, 2020

TransAction Pakistan, a group advocating trans rights, said Gul Panra was shot six times at the point-blank range. She was rushed to Sherpao Hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way. Whereas, another trans woman, Chahat, was in critical condition and moved to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Police said they have started a probe into the murder. Transgender persons are frequently subjected to torture and are been murdered on the basis of the discrimination against them.