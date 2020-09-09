Daily Times

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

Transgender activist shot dead in Peshawar

Web Desk

A transgender activist Gul Panra has been shot dead in Peshawar.

Gul Panra was reportedly shot six times. She was rushed to the hospital where she lost her life.

As soon as the news broke, netizens started showing outrage on the incident. They demanded that the killers should be dealt with stern hands.

TransAction Pakistan, a group advocating trans rights, said Gul Panra was shot six times at the point-blank range. She was rushed to Sherpao Hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way. Whereas, another trans woman, Chahat, was in critical condition and moved to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Police said they have started a probe into the murder. Transgender persons are frequently subjected to torture and are been murdered on the basis of the discrimination against them.

 

