Shahrukh admits he misses Mahira post ‘Raees’ shoot

Mahira Khan had the pleasure of working with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, which garnered a raving response from the audiences of both the countries alike.

While the duo’s on-screen chemistry woved many, a large number of people wondered what it was like for Mahira to work with a superstar.

More so, many even thought what SRK had to say about romancing the ravishing starlet from Pakistan.

In an earlier interview, SRK gushed over Mahira and revealed that she is an brilliant artist, who puts in a lot of effort in her craft.

“First I’ll talk professionally. Mahira is a really fine actor. And she’s very different. She’s very quiet. A Hindi film is a world in itself and she’s fortunate to have come in a film like Raees, which is still a little more realistic than the likes of Dilwale or Happy New Year,” SRK revealed.

“What’s nice about her is that she’s so unassuming. She’s such a big star but she’s very unassuming on the set and she’s ready to adapt to the situation, which is very interesting. The bigger the star you are, the more nervous you get; I still get very nervous. I hide my nervousness with my flamboyance. But Mahira’s really, really nice as an actor,” the actor par excellence further said.

SRK added that Mahira is very generous and that she also got him a very special gift from Pakistan.

Admitting to the fact that he misses her post Raees filming, SRK said, “Personally, she’s really sweet. She got chappals for me. I keep troubling her though. I keep teasing her that ‘you’re from that country’ and you know, ‘don’t mess with us here’ and she’s really sweet and supporting. I miss her.”

Raees, starring Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan released in 2017. The duo’s fiery pairing in the movie was appreciated widely, both in Pakistan and India.