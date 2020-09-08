330 new coronavirus cases reported across country; tally nears 300,000

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 6,726 as 330 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. While 93 ventilators, out of 1,913 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied elsewhere in the country.

Some 23,521 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,384 in Sindh, 8,907 in Punjab, 2,202 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,253 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 292 in Balochistan, 351 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 132 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 286,157 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 299,233 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,333, Balochistan 13,321, GB 3,041, ICT 15,762, KP 36,663, Punjab 97,306 and Sindh 130,807. About 6,350 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,425 in Sindh, two of them on Monday, 2,211 in Punjab, one of them on Monday, 1,256 in KP one of them in hospital on Monday, 177 in ICT and one of them died in hospital on Monday, 145 in Balochistan, one of them on Sunday, 71 in GB, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,802,210 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 1,047 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Sindh recorded 162 additional cases and five deaths, the CM Murad Ali Shah said in a statement. The total number of cases in Sindh is 130,969, while 2,430 have succumbed to the virus.

A recent study by Aga Khan University researchers has revealed that nine out of 10 Covid-19 patients in Karachi – considered by experts as one of the country’s epicentres – are asymptomatic. The research was based on samples of residents from areas with both low and high transmission rates with researchers finding that 95 per cent of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus through blood tests reported no symptoms.

The study suggested that the reason hospitals in Pakistan did not face the same strain as hospitals in Spain and the United Kingdom was because most patients did not experience any symptoms and, therefore, did not require treatment.

Punjab reported 80 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 97,306 while the death toll is 2,211.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 47 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. Of these, 12 cases and one death were reported in the capital. GB reported 33 cases while AJK recorded two during this period.

Pakistan reported 141 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country. With the new recoveries, the total has risen to 286,157.