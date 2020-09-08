TPL Trakker will provide AVN Systems in the New Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited is the sole authorized manufacturer and distributor of Hyundai brand passenger and light commercial vehicles in Pakistan. Equipped with a state of the art manufacturing facility, located near Faisalabad, the company has launched Hyundai Porter and Hyundai Tucson as CKD, as it aims to become the most valued automobile brand in the country and recreate the global success of Hyundai in Pakistan. Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Limited also offers Hyundai Santa Fe (7 seat SUV), Hyundai IONIQ (1.6L hybrid sedan) and Hyundai Grand Starex (12 seat MPV) in Pakistan.

The Tucson’s In-Car AVN System is powered by TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Telematics, Tracking and Location Based Services.

The move is in line with TPL Trakker’s long term strategy to power the auto industry and define parameters for driverless cars both in Pakistan and global markets. TPL Trakker’s state-of-the-art AVN System installed in the Tucson will enhance the driving experience with a host of innovative and intuitive features and functions. These include a unique 10.1 inch capacitive HD Touch floating Screen, Built-in DSP, 32 GB Built-in Flash Memory for Music and Navigation, Mirror link for smartphones and a Built-in Microphone. The Home Screen can be customized with any App for easy accessibility.

The Tucson crossover SUV has been recognized as the number one compact SUV by the US JD power IQS study. The car has a 16-valve in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine and a six-speed automatic transmission among various other features. Tucson is available in the AWD Ultimate and the FWD GLS Sport variants in Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch of the Hyundai Tucson, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “We take deep pride in being chosen as the exclusive AVN Partner by Hyundai Nishat Motor Pvt. Ltd.. With the passing of Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, major international players including Kia Motors and Hyundai have entered the Pakistan Automobile market with mega investments to setup manufacturing plants in Pakistan. At TPL Trakker, we see this as a brilliant opportunity and time to enter the AVN market and provide entertainment to customers of new high-end vehicles in Pakistan.”

TPL Trakker will continue to provide with AVN for both vehicles launched by Hyundai Tucson and Starex. Bringing innovation to the navigation domain, the Company has aligned themselves with global mapping player, HERE Technologies and is poised to provide navigation solutions for a large variety of vehicles in Pakistan.