Death toll of Mohmand landslide reaches 19

PESHAWAR: At least 19 people are now confirmed dead and nine others injured after a land slide in Mohmand district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to the director-general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the rescue operation is ongoing with efforts focused on saving more lives.

District Police Officer Mohmand Tariq Habib said that 15-20 people are feared trapped under the debris, adding that rescue operation has been started after it was stopped due to darkness at around 02am.

Heavy machinery and manpower were dispatched to the area for assistance in the rescue operation.

On Monday, six mines at the Ziarat Ghar mountain had collapsed killing 12 miners and injuring several others.