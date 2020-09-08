Moving towards literate, educated Pakistan

In order to succeed in modern life, your career, and improve your quality of life, it is vital to have good literacy skills. It is more than just being able to read, but rather how you use written information to function in modern society. We can all agree that being able to read and write effect our daily live in so many ways. It has an impact on the way we think, career progress and earning potential, and helps us to fit into our environment and social circles.

Literacy is helps us to communicate through reading and there is even a literacy day set aside by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) to help promote the importance of literacy.

Being able to communicate, read and write is a priority and the ultimate investment we can make for our future. The goal of Unesco and literacy day is to one promote literacy such that one day every child will have the ability to read and in turn be able to use these skills to gain independence and autonomy. Individual with good literacy skills are far more likely to find good paying job, earn a decent salary, and have access to training opportunities. On the other hand, individual with weak literacy skills are more likely to find themselves unemployed, and if they are employed, it probable that the jobs are low paying, offer poor hours or working conditions.

Research done by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics show that there are roughly 774 million adults who cannot read or write of which almost 60% are women. Unesco Institute for Statistics estimates that some 123-million youths are illiterate and that only 87% of females have basic literacy skills compared to 92% of males. Statistics for South Africa estimate that roughly 8.5 million adults are illiterate according to Unesco. Local research done in South Africa estimate that about 4 million people have never attended school. Even with these bleak statistics, the number of students graduating from universities is growing year by year. There is no doubt that literacy is a fundamental tool to achieve success and further career opportunities and, on a whole, improve the quality of life individual and communities they live in. Having the skills to communicate, read, and write is vital for social and economic development. It allows individuals to expand their knowledge and understanding of society.

Literacy is not simply the ability to read and write, but rather the ability to use these skills and communicate effectively. In modern society and our globalized world, literacy is far more diverse that simply reading a book and understanding what we have read. Digital literacy, for example, is the ability to understand and use information across multiple formats from computers to the internet and cellphones.

Media literacy is the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, and create media in a variety of forms. Cultural literacy is the ability to understand and appreciate other cultures. It requires a person to examine and understand the different beliefs, values and traditions of others.

Having a population with high literacy skills also helps a country as a whole and improved the ability of a nation to tackle different social challenges it faces. Countries with strong literacy skills generally have a better standard of health and outcomes for individuals. Highly literate populations and communities are in a far better position to deal governance in a highly diverse society.

Literacy is a fundamental human right and the basis for any individual’s ability to learn. It is essential for social and human development and provides individual the skills and empowers them to transform their lives, in turn, an improved standard of health and ability to earn a higher income.

The Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education is using all resources to increase literacy rate.It is true that Literacy is a key of change for the Sustainable Development of Social Development and Economic Development. Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education Department is working for Literacy. Every year on September 8, International Literacy Day is observed across the globe to promote and support the development of Literacy and skills with universal access to Education and learning opportunities throughout people’s lives.

The purpose of this day celebration to promote importance of Literacy for individuals, communities and societies.

Literacy is a way from misery to hope and self-actualization. Literacy day highlights the facts that each individual, irrespective of cast, class, colour etc, has the right of education, and the right to be literate. For everyone, everywhere Literacy is a basic human right and it is a road to human progress. Literacy is a platform for promotion of cultural national identity. Especially for female it works like nutrition. Because education of a man is education for man but education for woman is education for a generation.

Literacy is the investment for the future prosperity. It works like an industry more input more output. It is the requirement of 21st century. It is necessary to bring change in lives of people, with the help of Literacy and skill. Being an educated person its our duty to educate a person.

The efforts made by the Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education under the Punjab Government in the last two years must be mentioned today on the occasion of International Literacy Day. Last year, the first non-formal education policy in the history of Punjab was launched. Under the New Admission Campaign, more than 51,000 out-of-school children were admitted across Punjab. 8000 prisoners were provided with education so that they could return to the society and play a positive role in the betterment of society. Establishment of 300 non-formal schools for children of kiln workers, establishment of 14 non-formal schools for children of gypsies, establishment of 6 adult education centers for eunuchs for the first time in the history of the country. Similarly, literacy centers for women have been set up in 28 Darwalamans across Punjab. Similarly, more than 800 non-formal schools have been set up in madrassas and mosques where 29,000 children are receiving religious as well.

13,000 committees consisting of parents and community activists have also been set up in non-formal schools so that parents and individuals in the society can monitor the performance of these schools as well as assist them in various matters. In the last two years, Training of more than 5000 teachers was also arranged to improve the quality of education. According to the government’s vision, more than one lakh saplings have been planted in the tree planting campaign. In collaboration with UNICEF, JICA, Alight Pakistan and Solidar Switzerland, efforts are being made to promote education. As the man of commitment Minister for Literacy Department Mr.Raja Rashid Hafeez, it is to be hoped that the efforts of this department will pay off in the years to come and there will be a marked reduction in illiteracy and out-of-school children in Punjab. By Faheem ul Hassan (Educationist)