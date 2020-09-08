The security forces on Monday killed high-value wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with his four associates in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. During the operation, around 10 important terrorists were also arrested, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria was the mastermind of the 30 difference act of terrorism since 2019, including target killings, attacks on security forces and other government officials. Security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali town where five militants, including Zakaria, were killed while 10 were arrested, the ISPR said. “The terrorist organisation’s network was destroyed after the operation,” the ISPR added in a statement.

Terrorist commander Wasim belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts from 2019 till now. He was directly involved in targeted killings in the area including those of government departments’ officials. The military said he was also involved in the killing of Zubaidullah Khan, a federal housing official who was gunned down in May while visiting his village in North Waziristan to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr. He also committed attacks on security forces and army convoy near Hasso Khel.

North Waziristan served as headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations.