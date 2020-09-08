Covid-19: active cases climb to 6,542 as 394 more test positive

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 6,542 as 394 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 87 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1920 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 20,980 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 8,999 in Sindh, 6,378 in Punjab, 2,560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,274 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 271 in Balochistan, 209 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 289 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 286,016 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 298,903 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,331, Balochistan 13,292, GB 3,008, ICT 15,750, KP 36,625, Punjab 97,226 and Sindh 130,671.

About 6,345 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,423 in Sindh, one of them on Sunday, 2,210 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1,255 in KP, 176 in ICT and one of them died in hospital on Sunday, 145 in Balochistan, one of them on Sunday, 71 in GB, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,778,689 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,050 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that 13 new coronavirus cases and two associated deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Sindh, increasing the total number of deaths in the province to 2425, a private TV channel reported.

CM Murad, in a daily statement on coronavirus situation, said that 9,384 tests were conducted in Sindh in the past 24 hours and 13 found to be positive.

The tally of infections in the province has soared to 130,807, the chief minister added.

Murad Ali Shah said that overall 10,55,50 samples have been tested and 130,807 found to be positive. Moreover, 55 more patients recuperated from the disease in the province during past 24 hours, he added.

He said overall 126,268 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the province thus far while 2,114 are under treatment and 140 have been in precarious condition, while 15 have been put on a ventilator.

Punjab reported 60 new Covid-19 cases, according to the government’s coronavirus database, taking the provincial tally to 97,226. It has reported no additional fatalities from the virus. The provincial death toll stands at 2,210. More than 93,000 people have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 44 new coronavirus cases while the capital has also confirmed one more death from the virus. The breakdown is as follows: Islamabad: 16 cases, 1 death, GB: 29 cases, AJK: 4 cases.