Famous singer Rihanna pictured covered in bruises

Rihanna was spotted Friday night, sporting a black eye and a bruised face, as she discreetly stopped to pick up dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The 32-year-old sat in the backseat of her black Cadillac Escalade, as staff brought her a glass of white wine, while she waited for her order.

She subsequently removed her chunky square sunglasses, revealing her shiner under the car’s cabin light.

The singer has recently been promoting her groundbreaking new skincare line Fenty Skin, following the massive success of Fenty Beauty.

Her rep told TMZ she was ‘on an e-scooter a few days ago and ate it after the scooter flipped over, smacking her in the face and forehead.’