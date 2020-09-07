Protest procession on 400 days of Military siege in IOJK

People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir marked protest processions on 400 days of Military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

A large number of people gathered in front of United Nations Mission office here on Monday.

People were wearing black masks, holding banners and placards stated Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans besides chanting slogans to tingle International community.

Speakers on the occasion said that State of Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory according to UN resolutions.

Indian government illegally Occupied and imposed military siege on 5th August 2019.

They maintained that since then, Kashmiri people are suffering curfew, lockdown, human rights violations and imprisonment under draconian laws.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that 237 innocent civilians martyred including women and children by Indian armed forces.

He stated that many houses have been set on fire while thousands are suffering imprisonments and torture in notorious Indian jails.

Speakers reiterated that people in IOK faced immense economic losses but their commitment with freedom movement is unflinching and they don’t compromise on anything but freedom.

Speaker said that people of Jammu and Kashmir will never withdraw from the demand of Plebiscite which is their legitimate right internationally.

They lamented on the silence of international community on deteriorating situation in IOK.

Protestants presented a resolution demanding UN to stop human rights violations in IOK and to conduct Plebiscite to solve Kashmir issue peacefully.

They also demanded to provide medical facilities to Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq ul Islam, Director Kashmir Liberation Cell Raja Sajjad, Latif Khan, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat and others were present on the occasion.