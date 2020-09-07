China extends all-out support to Pakistan to control locust

Pakistan believes ‘Iron Brother’ China gave more than 100 percent to Islamabad as Pakistan fought locust amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gwadar Pro reported while quoting top Pakistani leaders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said China exceeds expectations whenever needed. “Even at times when we are relaxed and not facing crisis, China remains just a call away. We are like brothers who can never be separated. Especially at the time when they were fighting Covid-19, their support was even more significant. They have always given more than 100 percent,” he said.

Qureshi maintained that his recent meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi was a regular interaction between trusted friends. “I thanked him for everything China is doing for us. We (Pakistan and China) will go on forever as partners and brothers. As the locust is coming under control, China’s help stands tall,” he acknowledged.

Recently, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), a state-owned Chinese company, provided $ 100,000 to Ministry of National food Security and Research in order to strengthen its efforts against desert locust. A cheque of $ 100,000 was handed over to the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam. He thanked China for the provision of 12 drones for locust control activities by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China.

China has been assisting Pakistan to control desert locust in Pakistan as an emergency project.

China provided 300,000 liters of pesticides and 50 sprayer equipment that had worth around $ 4.94 million. Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China also provided medical equipment to Pakistan to continue activities related to desert locust under the ongoing corona virus pandemic.

In addition, Department of Plant Protection received equipment including 200 protective suit, 4550 face masks, 200 goggles and 50 pairs of long shoes. China’s determined support came when Pakistan’s farmers were struggling to combat the worst locust plague in nearly three decades as insect swarms decimated entire harvests in the country’s agricultural heartlands and sent food prices soaring.