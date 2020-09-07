Shehbaz Sharif calls for building unity

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif while paying homage to Shuhada and Ghazis on the Defence Day stressed, “We must invoke the spirit of sacrifice and national cohesion that marked this Day to take Pakistan forward.”

Shehbaz Sharif said freedom is a precious asset that can be defended by building unity and working together in the pursuit of national objectives. “Freedom is a precious asset that can be defended by building unity & working together in the pursuit of national objectives. While we pay homage to our Shuhada & Ghazis today, we must invoke the spirit of sacrifice & national cohesion that marked this Day to take Pakistan forward.”

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Police Training Centre in Manawan area of Lahore and laid a floral wreath. PML-N leaders Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Suhail Shaukat Butt, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sheikh Ruhail Asghar and others also accompanied the PML-N president. “These brave people protected Pakistan and our country is free because of these martyrs. Today the enemy cannot cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said India has occupied Kashmir by use of brutal force but he believed that if they stayed united and stood side by side with Kashmiris then Kashmir will be liberated by the will of Allah Almighty. He maintained that in order to materialize the dream of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan needs to culminate unemployment in the country.