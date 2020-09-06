Engin Altan Duzyatan to visit Pakistan from October 9-11

According to the press release of Frontiers World, organising the trip in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Erttugul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan

Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu quoting Frontiers World, a London-based events management outfit, reported that Altan aka Ertugrul will be visiting Pakistan in October.

According to the press release of Frontiers World, organising the trip in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Erttugul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan.

Engin will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Turkish epic star will hold an exclusive on-stage question and answer sessions.

Earlier, there were reports that Engin Altan will be visiting Pakistan soon and perform the groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.